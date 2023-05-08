Senior Connect
Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition

A man from Robeson County who authorities said escaped from a Virginia jail is back in custody.
By WMBF News Staff and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that Bruce Callahan had been caught.

According to our sister station, WWBT, he was found on Longwood University’s campus after being on the run for about a week.

“The inmate was injured and in poor health when he walked onto Lancer Park property and pulled an outdoor fire alarm,” Longwood University said in a statement. “He surrendered to police and asked for medical assistance.”

The school says there was no indication that Callahan had previously been on Longwood property.

Authorities said Callahan escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail nearly 24 hours after another inmate, Alder Marin-Sotela, had escaped.

Callahan was being held at Piedmont Regional Jail on federal drug and weapons charges from the U.S. District Court and Eastern District of North Carolina.

Marin-Sotela was captured in Mexico on May 4.

Officials believe both men manipulated the locking mechanism of a rear exit door to get out.

This comes months after meeting documents show conversations from the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board to replace failing locks.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

