CFCC spring 2023 commencement set for May 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is set to hold its spring 2023 commencement at 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, May 12.

At the Wilson Center, 1,185 graduates will earn one or more credentials from the college.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize students receiving assonate degrees to transfer to four-year schools, and the noon ceremony will celebrate students receiving career and technical associate degrees.

Tickets are required, and the event won’t be open to the public.

