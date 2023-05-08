Senior Connect
CFCC spring 2023 commencement set for May 12

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is set to hold its spring 2023 commencement at 9 a.m. and noon on Friday, May 12.

At the Wilson Center, 1,185 graduates will earn one or more credentials from the college.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize students receiving assonate degrees to transfer to four-year schools, and the noon ceremony will celebrate students receiving career and technical associate degrees.

Tickets are required, and the event won’t be open to the public.

