Carousel Center announces sextortion documentary screenings with panel discussions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center is helping organize two screenings of “Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” and panel discussions set for Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1.

“We will be hosting a valuable community resource fair with local organizations promoting protective factors and prevention, as well as providing resources and ‘Next Steps’ for parents and caregivers looking to learn more about how to keep their children safe both online and in the community. Additionally, we have an expert panel lined up for Q&A after the documentary screening,” states an announcement from the Carousel Center.

The May 31 event will be at DREAMS of Wilmington at 901 Fanning Street, and the June 1 event will be at the Train Depot of Burgaw at S Dickerson Street. Both events will have a resource fair and refreshments from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a screening and question and answer segment from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The documentary is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Featured panelists include:

Stephen Peek, Film Producer, Auroris Media

Ben David, District Attorney, New Hanover & Pender Counties

Jason Smith, Assistant District Attorney, New Hanover & Pender Counties

Kevin Roughton, Commander, North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (NCICAC)

Courtney Dail, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)

Ron Beasley, Sergeant, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Kelsi Allen, Detective, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Clinard, Detective-Sergeant, Pender County Sheriff’s Office

Registrations are required, and you can do so online via this form. If you’d like to learn more, you can reach out to Rebecca Martin at 910-254-9898 or rebecca.martin@carouselcenter.org.

