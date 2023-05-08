Senior Connect
Cape Fear CREW to host luncheon program on Project Grace

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear CREW will host a luncheon program titled, “Project Grace: A Conversation with the Community,” on Thursday May 18, at the Cape Fear Country Club.

“Cape Fear Development leaders, Brian Eckel and Mike Brown will present the company’s vision for working with New Hanover County on the re-development of Project Grace, the three-acre block bordered by Grace, Third, Chestnut and Second Streets in downtown Wilmington,” a news release states. “Brian and Mike look forward to sharing more about the potential of this project and hearing feedback from the audience.”

The program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members and guests are welcome. Tickets are $30 for Cape Fear CREW members and $35 for guests.

For more information or to register, click here.

