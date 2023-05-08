Senior Connect
Burgwin-Wright House lecture to highlight slides first compiled in 1931

One of over 100 slides first compiled in 1931 and found at the Burgwin-Wright House
One of over 100 slides first compiled in 1931 and found at the Burgwin-Wright House(Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens has announced a lecture highlighting glass slides first compiled in 1931.

“On May 17 at 6 p.m. in the Burgwin-Wright House visitors center, assistant museum director Hunter Ingram will present “Sliding Into the Past,” a history lesson nearly a century in the making. In 1931, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina, which owns the Burgwin-Wright House, participated in a national initiative to compile glass slides that document the history of their state,” states an announcement from the Burgwin-Wright House.

After the slides were initially presented, the announcement says that they were stored in a closet for years. The collection of over 100 slides includes portraits, photos and maps telling the history of North Carolina. One section focuses on Wilmington’s colonial history, and the Wilmington section of slides will be showcased during the lecture.

The event is free to attend, but the organizers suggest a $10 donation.

“These glass slides are delicate and precious pieces of Wilmington and North Carolina history,” Ingram said. “We are so thrilled to be able to talk about them and take a cue from what the Colonial Dames compiled in 1931. While it is just a piece of this region’s vast history, it provides us a fascinating opportunity to learn from the past and understand how we can better talk about it in the future.”

