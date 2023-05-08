Boil water advisory issued for parts of Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - County staff are currently working to repair a water line after local contractors bored into it, and are advising customers in Columbus County to boil their water.

Areas affected include 1018 to 1353 Smyrna Road, from 811 to 1474 Brown Maultsby Road, Dasher Street, East Dasher Street, Stuart Circle, Summer Lane, Cape Fear Drive, Mahan Street, and in Waterfall Estates.

The flow of water will be reversed throughout the system, and customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water. Anyone with these problems should contact the after-hours telephone number 910-770-2158.

The system should be clear within the next 24 hours, and water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours.

