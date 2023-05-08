Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Columbus County

(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - County staff are currently working to repair a water line after local contractors bored into it, and are advising customers in Columbus County to boil their water.

Areas affected include 1018 to 1353 Smyrna Road, from 811 to 1474 Brown Maultsby Road, Dasher Street, East Dasher Street, Stuart Circle, Summer Lane, Cape Fear Drive, Mahan Street, and in Waterfall Estates.

The flow of water will be reversed throughout the system, and customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water. Anyone with these problems should contact the after-hours telephone number 910-770-2158.

The system should be clear within the next 24 hours, and water used for consumption should be boiled during the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road

Latest News

Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective under investigation in California
A "Slow Down, Move Over" sticker on Bennette's tow truck.
“Life is never going to be the same:” Tow truck driver on road to recovery after being hit by car while working on U.S. 17
“Life is never going to be the same:” Tow truck driver on road to recovery after being hit by car while working on U.S. 17