Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train

Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an incident on a Dallas light rail train that started out as an argument between two people.(Source: Devin Woods via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A suspect remains at large after one person was killed and two others were injured in an altercation on a light rail train in Dallas.

A spokesman for Dallas Area Rapid Transit said authorities responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a Green Line train near Hatcher station. The incident started out as an argument between two people, according to DART.

It’s unclear what escalated the situation, but at one point, shots were fired. Two people – including a bystander – were struck and taken to the hospital, where one died after arrival.

Police say a third victim is believed to have been struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

The suspect is on the loose, and DART Police are heading up the search.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Vincent Matthew Gagliano
Wilmington police locate missing man
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road
Peaches Lynette Lockamy
Bladen County woman charged in connection to home invasion

Latest News

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as attacks kill 4
This 1976 file photo shows Oakland A's Vida Blue, the hard-throwing left-hander who became one...
Vida Blue, who led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the FAA is short of air traffic controllers.
Transportation secretary talks about air traffic controller shortage