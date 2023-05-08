Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas boy

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.(TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson was last seen on foot at 12 a.m. on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Juelz is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-ons.

Law enforcement officials believe Juelz to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you’re asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road

Latest News

Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Special Olympics North Carolina Torch Run.
Special Olympics Torch making its way through Cape Fear Region
On Monday, the SPD posted a picture on Facebook of a person wanted for questioning in...
Shallotte police asking for public’s help in hit and run case
Cape Fear CREW to host luncheon program on Project Grace
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash