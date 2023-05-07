Senior Connect
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County assault

Bobby Williams
Bobby Williams(RCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County have arrested a man in connection to a deadly assault.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Bobby Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and altering/destroying evidence.

According to the department, deputies were called to the 16000 block of N.C. 71 in Shannon at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after reports someone was found dead in their home.

Authorities later found a man dead “from being assaulted,” according to a statement.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

It also marked the death investigation the department reported within 24 hours, with two in the Lumberton area Friday night.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

