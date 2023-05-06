Senior Connect
NC police officer, K-9 shot in standoff with barricaded suspect

Oxford Police said both the officer and K-9 are in stable condition.
An officer and a police K-9 were shot by a barricaded suspect in Granville County on Friday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina police officer was shot while responding to a call on Friday evening, leading to an hours-long standoff in Granville County, officials said.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the K-9 officer was called out to Prospect Avenue in Oxford, which is northeast of Durham, around 6:20 p.m.

While getting out of his vehicle, the officer was met with “rapid succession of gunfire,” and was struck by at least one bullet. He was able to take cover and called for backup.

A second officer was also fired upon by the suspect, but was not hit.

Police said the suspect continued to fire at police vehicles, hitting them numerous times. A K-9 inside one of the vehicles was shot multiple times, but is in stable condition.

Following the officers’ arrival, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home and refused to communicate with authorities.

Several additional agencies were called in to assist Oxford Police, including the sheriff’s offices from Granville, Vance and Durham counties, the Henderson, Wake Forest and Raleigh police departments, and NC State Highway Patrol.

Officials said that after hours of engaging in the standoff, the suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the injured officer is recovering at the hospital and is in stable condition.

No other injuries to law enforcement, first responders or the public were reported.

