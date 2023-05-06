Food Bank CENC welcomes neighbors to new facility at open house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch welcomed neighbors to visit its new home on Greenfield Street on Saturday.

“We planned and talked and dreamed and hoped about it for over four years.” said branch director Beth Gaglione. “It’s unbelievable, is what it is. We’ve been in operation here for about a week and today we’ve invited the community to come and see it. It feels like a christening. It’s really exciting.”

The open house event included a bounce house, face painting, food, and ice cream for people to enjoy while exploring the Food Bank’s new building, the nCino Hunger Solution Center. The building has a variety of features like a large room where volunteers can work, storage for nonperishable foods, a large refrigerator and freezer, and a kitchen where the Food Bank hopes to teach cooking classes.

Neighbors like Natosha Scott were excited to see the space and hear about the Food Bank’s plans.

There’s a lot of homeless people up in this area,” said Scott. “There’s a lot of people in Garden Lake that need help. It’s going to be worth it to help to feed the needy and the homeless. Bring them on in so that way, Good Shepherd gets some off of their back.”

Scott lives within walking distance of the new facility. She’s excited to hopefully come back as a volunteer in the near future.

It’s the Food Bank’s close proximity to neighbors that leaders say makes this site so special. The Hunger Center was built on a lot where a grocery store burned down three years ago, leaving neighbors in a food desert.

“One of the things we’re doing today is we’re getting feedback from the community on how can we address that issue in a way that the community will respond,” said Gaglione. “I mean, we have our own ideas of what a marketplace might look like but we really want to hear from the people who live here.”

The nCino Hunger Solution Center is located at 1000 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

