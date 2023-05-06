Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mild & muggy for first May weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Evening, May 5, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend accounts for a subtle uptick in clouds, as weak low pressure brings about a slim chance for showers. Those percentages favor a ton of dry time, with odds at 10% Saturday and Sunday.

Expect high temperatures to strive for the deep 70s with lower 80s possible by Sunday. Gradual growth in humidity a run deep into the 80s to near 90 are possible early next week.

Take a peek at your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Miss any of our North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week content? Check out the First Alert Hurricane Center page at wect.com/hurricane!

