First Alert Forecast: first weekend of May continues to wow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright, toasty Sunday across the Cape Fear Region. Air temperatures ought to crack the 80s on the mainland with upper 70s a bit more likely right next to the 70-degree surf. Keep it safe in the surf amid a low to moderate risk of rip currents!

Sunday will also carry an outside chance for a shower or storm; chances will grow slightly higher as temperatures grow substantially higher in the early days of the work week. Plan for deep 80s to locally around 90 for highs for Monday and Tuesday. Nights will stay muggy: mainly 60s to around 70.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.