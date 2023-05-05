Wilmington Rotary Club honors recipients with Leaders in Service awards for community contributions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Rotary Club presented the second annual Leaders in Service awards for three people’s contributions to the community at a gala evening at the UNCW Burney Center on Thursday, May 4.

The award recognizes executive citizens that go above and beyond in contributions. and make the community a better place to live in.

The three award recipients, Captain Terry Bragg, Dr. Thomas Dalton and Amy Wright, were chosen by a committee of business and civic leaders from a list of dozens of public nominations.

Bragg is the executive director at Battleship North Carolina since 2009, where he oversaw campaigns to repair the state tourist attraction. He is currently working to establish a living shoreline along Battleship Park’s Cape Fear River bank to mitigate flooding that affects the ship’s access road and parking lot.

Wright founded the coffee shop Bitty & Beau’s coffee shop, providing employment for people with physical and developmental disabilities since 2016. The ship has currently grown into a chain with 17 locations and more than 400 employees.

Dr. Dalton, the founder of Wilmington’s Eden Village housing complex, was also nominated for his 25 years of volunteer medical work helping chronically homeless people with physical or mental disabilities.

“What a great organization Rotary is, they bring together super ideals to help our community and to be picked as an award is just a remarkable thing. Some great folks up there with us,” Dalton said.

