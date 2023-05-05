Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Vincent Matthew Gagliano was declared missing on May 5, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Friday that Vincent Matthew Gagliano is missing.

Per the WPD, he is 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and transition lens glasses.

Police say he was last seen on May 5 near Robert E. Lee Drive, and he is traveling on foot.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 765-7822,” states an announcement from the WPD.

