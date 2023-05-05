Wilmington police charge three after finding stolen firearm in traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged three men after a traffic stop in the 5200 block of Wrightsville Avenue on Thursday when officers located a handgun that was reported stolen.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, units initiated a traffic stop just before 6:30 p.m., and three people were in the vehicle when the firearm was located.

One of the men, 21-year-old Antonio Thomas, reportedly had outstanding gun-related warrants and officers recovered crack/cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on him at the scene. He is charged with PWIMSD schedule I controlled substance, sell or deliver heroin, possession schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and other unspecified charges. He is being held with a $50,800 secured bond.

Tre’Von Brown, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and no operators license. He is being held without bond.

Ulysses Page, 20, is charged with possession of stolen firearm, carrying concealed weapon-gun, and possession of firearm by felon. He is currently being held without bond.

