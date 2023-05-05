Senior Connect
UNCW to hold Global Marine Science Summit May 17-19

Inside the University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Marine Sciences
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local, national and international experts are set to visit the University of North Carolina Wilmington for the Global Marine Science Summit on May 17-19.

People from various businesses, community and academic stakeholders will look at concerns and implications in the topics of wind energy, flooding and inundation, and toxins and pollutants.

“Individually, these issues significantly impact biological systems on a global scale. Collectively, they have converged locally to make Wilmington and southeastern North Carolina a “hazard nexus” and a forerunner habitat for ecosystem change. These topic areas also present significant opportunities for growing the Blue Economy,” states an announcement from UNCW.

This year’s speakers include:

  • Stuart McLelland from the Energy and Environment Institute at the University of Hull, UK
  • Rainer Lohmann from the Graduate School of Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, USA
  • Elisa Berdalet from Institut de Ciències del Mar (CSIC) Barcelona, Spain

The event will be hosted by the UNCW’s Center for Marine Science, and you can learn more here.

