SHERIFF: Authorities continue search for Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The manhunt continues this morning for a Georgia man who escaped hospital custody Thursday night.

Jerry Flakes, Jr. is considered dangerous, according to Duplin County deputies.

Flakes was arrested Wednesday morning after a four-hour standoff at the Walmart in Wallace. Police said the standoff began after they said Flakes tried to steal a truck at the store.

The man was at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville for a mental evaluation when deputies said he managed to escape.

They said the man ran out of the front of the hospital, past the courthouse, and toward Bowdens Road. Deputies have set up a perimeter in that area while the search includes air, ground, and K9 support from several counties.

Deputies said crews were on the ground and drones were in the air looking for the escapee until around 2:00 a.m. this morning. Officials say a fully staffed crew resumed their search around 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office also said that ECU Health Duplin Hospital was in charge of watching Flakes at the time.

The hospital system said the man was never in ECU Health Police custody, but they had assigned a hospital sitter to monitor Flakes “for his safety and the safety of others”. ECU Health said their police department was aware that the suspect was in their hospital.

Flakes was wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain. A manhunt continues and law enforcement encourages anyone who sees him to call 911.

Jerry Flakes, Jr. (Wallace police/WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.