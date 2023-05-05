Port City United expands clinical counseling services

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced the expansion of its services with the hiring of Licensed Clinical Therapist Renae Floyd.

“In this role, I will be working to capitalize upon existing partnerships to begin hosting support groups and formalized group therapy sessions for adults in the community. I will also provide individual and family therapy sessions. Ideal participants would be adults who are struggling to cope with or have experienced primary or secondary trauma related to gun violence, gang violence, other community trauma, substance misuse addiction, racism, or injustice,” Floyd said in an announcement on Friday, May 5.

According to Floyd, she will host quarterly meetings for law enforcement, citizens and other stakeholders to discuss mental health facts, fighting stigma, behavioral health interventions for violence in the community and other topics.

“PCU aims to help create a safer and more equitable community environment in Wilmington, NC that trauma survivors, historically excluded individuals and disadvantaged persons can thrive in as other citizens do. As a native Wilmingtonian myself, I am honored to be a PCU/NHC staff member, and I look forward to doing meaningful work in my community,” Floyd continued.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.