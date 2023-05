WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently at the scene of a car crash at the 4500 block of Shipyard Blvd. and S. College Rd as of around 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

