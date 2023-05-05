Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Graham from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services

An active dog, he is looking for someone to go on walks or runs with him, or a home that has a yard for him to play in.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Graham, an approximately one-to-two-year old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services.

According to his handlers, Graham is a very sweet dog who loves being around and meeting people. Great with children, he is an active dog and is looking for someone to go on walks or runs with him, or a home that has a yard for him to play in.

Those interested in adopting Graham can do so in person at shelter, located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville, or online here. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted by phone at (910) 641-3945 or by email at animal.services@columbussheriff.com.

