NOAA proposes controversial speed regulations along Atlantic coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed changes to speed regulations along the Atlantic coast. NOAA says the proposal is an effort to protect endangered North Atlantic Right Whales.

The proposal would apply to most boats 35 feet and longer to abide by speed restrictions in certain Season Management Areas. It would also create speed restrictions when whales are known to be outside of those designated areas.

Michael King, a boat captain from Carolina Beach, worries about the impact the new rule could have if it is eventually passed.

“It basically goes from New England to Florida, and that encompasses everyone,” said King. “I mean, there’s not anyone that won’t be affected by this. And the speed recommendations at which they want us to go, some smaller boats would be unsafe to go that slow in certain sea conditions.”

King is concerned about the impact the regulations would make on those who make a living off long-distance fishing trips, saying slower speeds could lead to more accidents.

“Typically, we travel, you know, a week at a time traveling 1,000 miles or 600 miles to Bermuda, and it would make it be dangerous for us because, you know, with weather and stuff, because we never could plan our trip it would take forever and we run into weather and different obstacles,” said King.

NOAA says there is a recent “Unusual Mortality Event” among the whales, estimating there are less than 350 of them remaining.

“Changes to the existing vessel speed regulation are essential to stabilize the ongoing right whale population decline and prevent the species’ extinction,” said a NOAA spokesperson.

King says he is in-favor of protecting the whales, but thinks the changes could have several impacts on local economies along the east coast.

“From New England of Florida, the numbers will be astronomical in the jobs lost,” said King. “And also, you know, the local economies at each marina and everywhere there’s a port, someone could put their boat in and out of the water.”

NOAA is reviewing public comments and expects to take action on the proposed rule later this year.

