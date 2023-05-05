‘This is not something new for us’: New Hanover County school leaders respond to student bringing loaded gun to school for second time in over a week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School leaders held a press conference Thursday afternoon after a second student brough a loaded gun to Ashley High School.

The message from the school board chairman and the superintendent: school safety is a priority.

“It is an ongoing problem,” NHC Board of Education chairman, Pete Wildeboer, said. “There’s not a board member that’s standing behind me or myself or the superintendent that don’t think this is a huge part of what we need to do. The number one thing we need to do, academics are very, very important. But keeping students safe, is what we do. And that comes from my heart.”

Dr. Charles Foust, NHC Schools superintendent added, “There is never anything that we can say that is going to erase the fact that there was an issue today in school. What I will say is that you will--parents, community--see a more aggressive approach in our schools.”

This is the second time in less than 10 days a student got a loaded gun into the high school.

Wildeboer said board members did talk about school safety in a closed session earlier this week for nearly two hours, but the board did not take any action afterwards.

“There was a misnomer the other day that we had canceled the safety discussion. That is not true that will be presented at the next board meeting. It is a priority for us,” Wildeboer said. “We continue to look at what we do and how we can improve. We will definitely be open to hearing from parents from community members. We’ve had two incidents in two weeks at one of our high school campuses, it is very, very disheartening. But we as a board, see this as a priority, this is not something new for us. That’s what we are all about. That is as part of our strategic plan, it’s one of our priorities. We have got to continue to look at this to improve what we do each and every day. There are a lot of things we do, and we do very, very well. We have SROs, we have more SROs than any county around us.”

Many parents have questioned what’s being done to increase security since last school year’s shooting at New Hanover High School. WETC asked Wildeboer if metal detectors are being considered, this was his response:

“We’re [going to] look at every opportunity we have,” Wildeboer said. “The only deterrent with metal detectors, you know, say at a New Hanover High School is there’s so many exit doors, you know, guns can come in other ways weapons can come out in other ways. So, we’re looking at all possibilities, maybe one thing we’re looking at, you know, we’re going to bring together a strong team that can look at all possibilities. We actually were talking about these the total safety and security survey that we did just couple of years ago and looking at some of the recommendations from that group, to also look at every possibility we can to keep our students safe.”

Dr. Foust said he wants anyone involved in an incident like this on school grounds to be held accountable.

“We’re going to continue we’re going to continue to hold fast and press hard on anyone who brings a weapon into the school. If you know of a weapon that is in the schools. We’re going to be pushing that you are held just as accountable for the person who brings it into the school,” Dr. Foust said.

For now, Foust said school resource officers will have dogs in schools to help sniff out any drugs and weapons students bring to campus.

“It’s the end, we are tired of it. I know parents are tired of it. We are taking back our schools. And I have shared with our safety and security folks. You do everything you need to do to make sure it happens, and we will start this effective tomorrow.”

One school board member told WECT the arrest of the student involved in last week’s incident should have been a deterrent for future incidents. At Thursday’s press conference, Wildeboer said in his mind it should have been, but Thursday’s incident makes it clear that it is not a deterrent to everyone.

