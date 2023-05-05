Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Museum of Coastal Carolina to celebrate World Ocean Day

The Museum of Coastal Carolina
The Museum of Coastal Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina has announced events all day for Thursday, June 8, in celebration of World Ocean Day.

“Join us from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Town Center Park for a recycled ocean craft and activities about ocean gyres. Ocean focused activities will be available all day in every gallery, Shark Smarts will start at 11:00 a.m. in the Learning Center, a Sea Turtle Virtual Reality program will be offered at 1:00 p.m., Sea Turtle Adventures is at 3:00 p.m., and live snakes will be featured at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free for activities in the park, all inside activities are included with regular museum admission,” states an announcement from the museum.

World Ocean Day celebrates the oceans that connect the world via partnerships with zoos, aquariums, museums and other children-focused organizations.

Admission to the museum is free for members; otherwise it is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors aged 62+, $8 for children aged three to 12 and free for younger children. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
(MGN)
Tow truck driver hit by car while working to tow vehicle from previous wreck
Over $4.5M to be paid to about 150,000 N.C. residents in TurboTax settlement
(MGN)
‘High-ranking’ gang member convicted of fentanyl distribution, to face 40-320 years in prison

Latest News

The Chadbourn Depot Museum
Hwy 6: Chadbourn Depot Museum preserving town history
An active dog, he is looking for someone to go on walks or runs with him, or a home that has a...
Pet of the Week: Graham from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services
Taking advantage of one of southeastern North Carolina’s most famous fruits, Chef Gwen...
Cape Fear Cooking: Using NC strawberries to make a delicious salad
WECT’s Lauren Schuster visited the museum to highlight its historical impact and the role it...
Hwy 6: Chadbourn Depot Museum strives to preserve town history