Museum of Coastal Carolina to celebrate World Ocean Day

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina has announced events all day for Thursday, June 8, in celebration of World Ocean Day.

“Join us from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Town Center Park for a recycled ocean craft and activities about ocean gyres. Ocean focused activities will be available all day in every gallery, Shark Smarts will start at 11:00 a.m. in the Learning Center, a Sea Turtle Virtual Reality program will be offered at 1:00 p.m., Sea Turtle Adventures is at 3:00 p.m., and live snakes will be featured at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free for activities in the park, all inside activities are included with regular museum admission,” states an announcement from the museum.

World Ocean Day celebrates the oceans that connect the world via partnerships with zoos, aquariums, museums and other children-focused organizations.

Admission to the museum is free for members; otherwise it is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors aged 62+, $8 for children aged three to 12 and free for younger children. You can learn more here.

