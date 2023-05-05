Law enforcement investigating online threat made toward Ashley High School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement currently is investigating an online threat believed to be directed toward Ashley High School, according to New Hanover County Schools.

“The school is taking appropriate actions in response to the online threat. Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the matter, and it has come to our attention that the same threat is affecting school districts across the state,” states a NHCS representative.

The threat comes a day after a student was found with a gun on campus Thursday. It’s the second time in two weeks a gun has been found on campus.

An increased law enforcement presence could be seen at the school Friday morning.

“New Hanover County Schools and Ashley High School are aware of a ‘swatting’ threat circulating. Law Enforcement has been made aware. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school today. This threat has not warranted modifying our normal daily routine, and instruction will continue,” Ashely High School stated in an email sent to parents. “Our school, the district, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department take all threats seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information that we can share at this time.”

“However, we want to reiterate the message of Superintendent Dr. Foust and our Board of Education from yesterday’s press conference; school safety is our highest priority and families and students across the district will notice a more aggressive approach to ensuring our schools and students are safe. We encourage our families to contact the school or use our ‘Say Something’ anonymous reporting system anytime they feel an imminent threat to themselves, the school, or the community.”

Hoggard High School posted a similar message on Facebook.

“Today, we were made aware of a threatening statement circulating on social media and immediately notified Law Enforcement,” the post stated. “At no point did they feel this threat warranted modifying our normal daily routine.”

