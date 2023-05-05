Senior Connect
Hwy 6: How weather, farming techniques affect strawberry yield

Dr. Dalton Dockery, director for NC State University's Southeast District Extension, explains how weather and farming techniques can affect yield.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Strawberries have been a big deal for residents and farmers in Columbus County for generations, and as the times have changed, so too have the techniques to growing the fruit.

Dr. Dalton Dockery, director for NC State University’s Southeast District Extension, explains how weather and farming techniques can affect the yield of the strawberry crop.

WECT is taking Highway 6 to Chadbourn for the 2023 NC Strawberry Festival; you can see more stories about the festival and its history here.

