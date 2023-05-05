Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Hwy 6: Chadbourn Depot Museum preserving town history

WECT’s Lauren Schuster visited the museum to highlight its historical impact and the role it plays in town today.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Depot Museum pays homage to its history and impact on the Town of Chadbourn.

WECT’s Lauren Schuster visited the museum to highlight its historical impact and the role it plays in town today.

WECT is taking Highway 6 to Chadbourn for the 2023 NC Strawberry Festival; you can see more stories about the festival and its history here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
(MGN)
Tow truck driver hit by car while working to tow vehicle from previous wreck
Over $4.5M to be paid to about 150,000 N.C. residents in TurboTax settlement
(MGN)
‘High-ranking’ gang member convicted of fentanyl distribution, to face 40-320 years in prison

Latest News

The Museum of Coastal Carolina
Museum of Coastal Carolina to celebrate World Ocean Day
An active dog, he is looking for someone to go on walks or runs with him, or a home that has a...
Pet of the Week: Graham from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services
Taking advantage of one of southeastern North Carolina’s most famous fruits, Chef Gwen...
Cape Fear Cooking: Using NC strawberries to make a delicious salad
WECT’s Lauren Schuster visited the museum to highlight its historical impact and the role it...
Hwy 6: Chadbourn Depot Museum strives to preserve town history