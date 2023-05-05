Hwy 6: Chadbourn Depot Museum preserving town history

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Depot Museum pays homage to its history and impact on the Town of Chadbourn.

WECT’s Lauren Schuster visited the museum to highlight its historical impact and the role it plays in town today.

WECT is taking Highway 6 to Chadbourn for the 2023 NC Strawberry Festival; you can see more stories about the festival and its history here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.