Hi-Wire Brewing hosting book drive; sale set for Wednesday

(AKNS)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi-Wire Brewing in Wilmington is hosting a book drive in support of the Cape Fear Literacy Council.

Per the CFLC, you can donate new and gently used books at the Hi-Wire taproom at 1020 Princess St. from now through Tuesday, May 9. Books for children and adults are welcome.

Then on Wednesday, May 10, a book sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and all proceeds from the sale and a designated beer pint will benefit CFLC.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

