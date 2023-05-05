Hi-Wire Brewing hosting book drive; sale set for Wednesday
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi-Wire Brewing in Wilmington is hosting a book drive in support of the Cape Fear Literacy Council.
Per the CFLC, you can donate new and gently used books at the Hi-Wire taproom at 1020 Princess St. from now through Tuesday, May 9. Books for children and adults are welcome.
Then on Wednesday, May 10, a book sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and all proceeds from the sale and a designated beer pint will benefit CFLC.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.