First Alert Forecast: a fantastic NC Strawberry Festival Friday

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The WECT News Highway 6 program rolls into Chadbourn for the North Carolina Strawberry Festival Friday. Stop by and say hi! The weather looks nice. Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a subtle uptick in clouds, pleasant easterly breezes, and temperatures shaking off a cool start for afternoon highs deep in the 70s.

Weak low pressure argues for growth in rain chances for the weekend, but the percentages favor a lot of dry time just the same: 10% Friday night, 20% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday. Your First Alert Forecast also posts gradual growth in humidity and, for the first time in May, 80+ temperatures should arrive by early next week.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

See North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week content on WECT News and wect.com/hurricane!

