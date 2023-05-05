First Alert Forecast: a fantastic NC Strawberry Festival Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The WECT News Highway 6 program rolls into Chadbourn for the North Carolina Strawberry Festival Friday. Stop by and say hi! The weather looks nice. Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a subtle uptick in clouds, pleasant easterly breezes, and temperatures shaking off a cool start for afternoon highs deep in the 70s.

Weak low pressure argues for growth in rain chances for the weekend, but the percentages favor a lot of dry time just the same: 10% Friday night, 20% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday. Your First Alert Forecast also posts gradual growth in humidity and, for the first time in May, 80+ temperatures should arrive by early next week.

