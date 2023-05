SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Surf City Fire Department fought a structure fire on Thursday night, May 4.

According to the Surf City Firefighters Auxiliary, firefighters were able to put out the fire before the surrounding homes went up in flames.

“Happy to report no injuries as well. Thank you for all you do SCFD!” a post from the auxiliary states.

Crews fight fire in Surf City on Thursday, May 4, 2023 (Surf City Firefighters Auxiliary)

