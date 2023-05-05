Senior Connect
Discover New Opportunities Career Fair set for May 9

NC Works is holding the fair with the University of North Carolina Wilmington, SAS Retail...
NC Works is holding the fair with the University of North Carolina Wilmington, SAS Retail Services, Hire Quest Direct, The Charles Lea Center, Wendy’s, and Brookdale Senior Living in New Hanover County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.(Freepik)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County NC Works and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board are hosting a Discover New Career Opportunities Career Fair on May 9.

NC Works is holding the fair with the University of North Carolina Wilmington, SAS Retail Services, Hire Quest Direct, The Charles Lea Center, Wendy’s, and Brookdale Senior Living in New Hanover County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recruitment for is open for:

  • Housekeepers
  • Administrative Support
  • Retail Merchandiser
  • Custodial Maintenance
  • General Laborer
  • Customer Service Representative
  • Crew Members
  • Shift Mangers
  • Certified Nurse Assistant
  • Medication Aide.

All employment opportunities can be applied for on www.ncworks.gov

Job seekers can contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777 (Wilmington).

For more information about the event, contact Rhonda Royster at rroyster@capefearcog.org or 910-395-4553.

