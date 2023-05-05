Clarendon man arrested, accused of shooting and killing two dogs, injuring another

CLARENDON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Friday, May 5, concerning an animal cruelty case that occurred last month.

According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 47-year-old Shane David Hardee, of Clarendon, allegedly shot three dogs, killing two of them and injuring another on April 6.

“Hardee located 5-6 Pitbull dogs in his yard acting aggressively. He attempted to scare the dogs away, however, the dogs were attempting to gain access to Hardee’s dog. After discharging shots in the air to scare them away, the dogs reportedly charged towards Hardee,” states the incident report. “Hardee then fired shots killing 2 dogs and injuring the 3rd one.”

The incident reportedly occurred at 4:30 a.m. The dogs belonged to another person.

The injured dog is described in the report as a puppy, and was allegedly shot in the face.

Hardee was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

