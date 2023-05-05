Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Clarendon man arrested, accused of shooting and killing two dogs, injuring another

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Friday, May 5, concerning an animal cruelty case that occurred last month.

According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 47-year-old Shane David Hardee, of Clarendon, allegedly shot three dogs, killing two of them and injuring another on April 6.

“Hardee located 5-6 Pitbull dogs in his yard acting aggressively. He attempted to scare the dogs away, however, the dogs were attempting to gain access to Hardee’s dog. After discharging shots in the air to scare them away, the dogs reportedly charged towards Hardee,” states the incident report. “Hardee then fired shots killing 2 dogs and injuring the 3rd one.”

The incident reportedly occurred at 4:30 a.m. The dogs belonged to another person.

The injured dog is described in the report as a puppy, and was allegedly shot in the face.

Hardee was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
Over $4.5M to be paid to about 150,000 N.C. residents in TurboTax settlement
(MGN)
‘High-ranking’ gang member convicted of fentanyl distribution, to face 40-320 years in prison
(MGN)
Tow truck driver hit by car while working to tow vehicle from previous wreck

Latest News

An active dog, he is looking for someone to go on walks or runs with him, or a home that has a...
Pet of the Week: Graham from the Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Authorities continue search for Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff
Law enforcement currently is investigating an online threat believed to be directed toward...
Law enforcement investigating online threat made toward Ashley High School
Temporary closure extended on Calabash Road in Brunswick County
Hi-Wire Brewing hosting book drive; sale set for Wednesday