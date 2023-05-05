Cape Fear Cooking: Using NC strawberries to make a delicious salad

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taking advantage of one of southeastern North Carolina’s most famous fruits, Chef Gwen Gulliksen shares a great, easy recipe for strawberry spinach salad.

For this recipe, which feeds four, you will need:

Balsamic Vinaigrette ingredients

Balsamic vinegar: 2 tbsp

Olive oil: 2 tbsp

Dijon mustard: 2 tsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

A pinch of salt

Salad ingredients

Baby spinach: 6 cups

Strawberries: 12 quartered or sliced

Red onion: Half, sliced thinly

Feta cheese: 4 oz. crumbled

Black pepper to garnish

To make, whisk all of the dressing ingredients together in a bowl large enough to hold the entire salad. Then, add the salad ingredients, toss and serve.

