Cape Fear Cooking: Using NC strawberries to make a delicious salad

Taking advantage of one of southeastern North Carolina's most famous fruits, Chef Gwen Gulliksen shares a great, easy recipe for strawberry spinach salad.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taking advantage of one of southeastern North Carolina’s most famous fruits, Chef Gwen Gulliksen shares a great, easy recipe for strawberry spinach salad.

For this recipe, which feeds four, you will need:

Balsamic Vinaigrette ingredients

  • Balsamic vinegar: 2 tbsp
  • Olive oil: 2 tbsp
  • Dijon mustard: 2 tsp
  • Sugar: 1 tsp
  • A pinch of salt

Salad ingredients

  • Baby spinach: 6 cups
  • Strawberries: 12 quartered or sliced
  • Red onion: Half, sliced thinly
  • Feta cheese: 4 oz. crumbled
  • Black pepper to garnish

To make, whisk all of the dressing ingredients together in a bowl large enough to hold the entire salad. Then, add the salad ingredients, toss and serve.

