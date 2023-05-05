Cape Fear Cooking: Using NC strawberries to make a delicious salad
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taking advantage of one of southeastern North Carolina’s most famous fruits, Chef Gwen Gulliksen shares a great, easy recipe for strawberry spinach salad.
For this recipe, which feeds four, you will need:
Balsamic Vinaigrette ingredients
- Balsamic vinegar: 2 tbsp
- Olive oil: 2 tbsp
- Dijon mustard: 2 tsp
- Sugar: 1 tsp
- A pinch of salt
Salad ingredients
- Baby spinach: 6 cups
- Strawberries: 12 quartered or sliced
- Red onion: Half, sliced thinly
- Feta cheese: 4 oz. crumbled
- Black pepper to garnish
To make, whisk all of the dressing ingredients together in a bowl large enough to hold the entire salad. Then, add the salad ingredients, toss and serve.
