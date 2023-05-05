Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen County woman charged in connection to home invasion

Peaches Lynette Lockamy
Peaches Lynette Lockamy(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Tar Heel woman has been charged in connection to a home invasion in Hope Mills.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Peaches Lynette Lockamy, 26, has been charged with:

  • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Interfering with an Emergency Communication
  • Possession with the Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Delivery Schedule II Controlled Substances
  • Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances
  • Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On April 14, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5100 block of Babaris Court in Hope Mills in reference to a home invasion.

“The victim stated two subjects entered their home armed with a handgun and stole property from the residence,” a news release states. “One of the subjects was identified as Peaches Lynette Lockamy, 26, of Tar Heel, NC.”

“On May 3, 2023, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant of Peaches Lockamy’s residence in the area of McNeill Road in Saint Pauls, NC. During the search warrant cocaine and other items of drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
Jerry Flakes, Jr.
SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody
(MGN)
Tow truck driver hit by car while working to tow vehicle from previous wreck
Over $4.5M to be paid to about 150,000 N.C. residents in TurboTax settlement
(MGN)
‘High-ranking’ gang member convicted of fentanyl distribution, to face 40-320 years in prison

Latest News

NC Works is holding the fair with the University of North Carolina Wilmington, SAS Retail...
Discover New Opportunities Career Fair set for May 9
Inside the University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Marine Sciences
UNCW to hold Global Marine Science Summit May 17-19
The Museum of Coastal Carolina
Museum of Coastal Carolina to celebrate World Ocean Day
Law enforcement currently is investigating an online threat believed to be directed toward...
Law enforcement investigating online threat made toward Ashley High School