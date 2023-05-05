Bladen County woman charged in connection to home invasion

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Tar Heel woman has been charged in connection to a home invasion in Hope Mills.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Peaches Lynette Lockamy, 26, has been charged with:

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Interfering with an Emergency Communication

Possession with the Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Delivery Schedule II Controlled Substances

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances

Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On April 14, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5100 block of Babaris Court in Hope Mills in reference to a home invasion.

“The victim stated two subjects entered their home armed with a handgun and stole property from the residence,” a news release states. “One of the subjects was identified as Peaches Lynette Lockamy, 26, of Tar Heel, NC.”

“On May 3, 2023, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant of Peaches Lockamy’s residence in the area of McNeill Road in Saint Pauls, NC. During the search warrant cocaine and other items of drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.”

