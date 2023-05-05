Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Staff members at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and several inmates were charged in an investigation into drugs being smuggled into the jail.

Per the BCSO, the vice/narcotics unit got information alleging the smuggling in early February.

“After a lengthy investigation, investigators were lead to the source of the controlled substances being smuggled into the facility. Multiple inmates and Detention officers were identified as those responsible for arranging deliveries of illegal contraband to the Bladen County Detention Center,” states the announcement from the BCSO.

The following detention officers were charged:

“Dakoda Walker Rabon, 26, of Bladenboro, was charged with Providing Contraband to an Inmate and Felony Conspiracy x10.

Kenneth James Smith, 57, of Hope Mills, was charged with Providing Contraband to an Inmate.”

Neither are working at the jail anymore, according to the BCSO.

As for others charged:

“Vincent Lamont Harris, 26, of Oxford, was charged with Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Conspire to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises, and Possession of a Weapon by a Prisoner.

Michael Monroe Williams, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

Michael Walthall Jr., 37, of Leesport, Pennsylvania, was charged with Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

Jamar Quamell Newkirk, 27, of Clarkton, was charged with Sell Schedule III Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

Brandon Donnell Melvin, 37, of Elizabethtown, was charged with Sell Schedule IV Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

Nazeer Dijon Vick, 32, of Wilson, was charged with Felony Conspiracy x9, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances x2, Resisting Public Officer x4, Possession of a Weapon by a Prisoner, and Possession of Tobacco by an Inmate.

Samantha Renee Vick, 25, of Farmville, was charged with Felony Conspiracy x9.

Quatavious Arnez Hunter, 30, of Rocky Mount, was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, and Felony Conspiracy x2.

Bionca Lynesha Bynum, 29, of Rocky Mount, is currently WANTED for Felony Conspiracy x2.”

