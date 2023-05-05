BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Belville Elementary School surprised their teacher Wanda McLamb with Carolina Hurricanes tickets for the playoff game on Friday, May 5.

McLamb has been working with Brunswick County Schools for over 35 years, primarily in kindergarten classrooms, and is a huge fan of the Hurricanes according to fellow teacher Kristen Allen.

“My belief is that all children can learn, we as teachers need to find the best way to teach them,” she says on the Belville Elementary website.

Allen sent in photos of students presenting the gift.

Belville Elementary School students surprise teacher with tickets to hockey game

Students in Wendy McLamb's class at Belville Elementary School got her Carolina Hurricane tickets for a teacher appreciation gift (Kristen Allen)

Students in Wendy McLamb's class at Belville Elementary School got her Carolina Hurricane tickets for a teacher appreciation gift (Kristen McLamb)

Students in Wendy McLamb's class at Belville Elementary School got her Carolina Hurricane tickets for a teacher appreciation gift (Kristen Allen)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.