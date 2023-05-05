Belville Elementary School students surprise teacher with tickets to hockey game

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Belville Elementary School surprised their teacher Wanda McLamb with Carolina Hurricanes tickets for the playoff game on Friday, May 5.

McLamb has been working with Brunswick County Schools for over 35 years, primarily in kindergarten classrooms, and is a huge fan of the Hurricanes according to fellow teacher Kristen Allen.

“My belief is that all children can learn, we as teachers need to find the best way to teach them,” she says on the Belville Elementary website.

Allen sent in photos of students presenting the gift.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

