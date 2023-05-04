Two arrested, one suspect charged with murder in Whiteville fatal shooting case

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that two suspects have been charged in relation to an April 5 shooting that took place on E Columbus Street.

According to the release, the Whiteville PD and State Bureau of Investigation arrested Natrell Ky’el McKinnies and Destiny Nicole Kemp on Wednesday, May 3, in relation to the fatal shooting of William Edwards Jr.

McKinnies has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held under no bond. In April, he was also charged with first-degree murder in relation to the 2019 fatal shooting of Diondi Xavier Sadler.

Kemp has been charged with accessory after the fact and received a $750,000 secured bond.

Both suspects are being held at the Columbus County Detention Center and are scheduled to make their first appearance in court on Thursday, May 4.

