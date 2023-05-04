Senior Connect
Weapons, cocaine seized during search in Elizabethtown

Jamie Terell Cotton (top left) Jamie Tyquan Powell (top right) and Cheryl Watson Demoss McKoy (bottom)(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Three were arrested in connection to a search at the 400 block of West Gill Street in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, May 3.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, its vice/narcotics unit executed a search after getting reports of people selling and delivering controlled substances The BCSO says that gang members were present at the time of the search, and that officers seized cocaine, marijuana, suboxone, weapons and money.

Three Elizabethtown residents have been charged in the case.

Jamie Tyquan Powell, 31, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $125,000 bond. Powell was charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Terrell Cotton, 35, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $50,000 bond. The BCSO says that probation violation charges are pending. Cotton was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheryl Watson Demoss McKoy, 67, was arrested and held under a $5,000 bond. She was charged with:

  • Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

