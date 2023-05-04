UNCW track & field teams head to CAA championship meets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW track and field teams are headed to the CAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships this weekend on the campus of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. The women’s field will include 12 teams, with eight schools competing on the men’s side.

According to a university news release, the Seahawks have set five school records and two freshman marks during the 2023 season, with team members achieving 37 event wins and 26 personal bests.

“We’re ready to go,” UNCW head coach Jeff Klaves said in the news release. “The team has done a great job building momentum throughout the season and is locked in going into the CAA Championships. Everyone is ready to run their race, jump their jump and hit their throw. The meet will showcase the work they have been putting in all season.”

Friday’s field events include the women’s weight throw, men’s hammer throw, women’s pole vault, men’s long jump, men’s javelin, women’s long jump, men’s pole vault and men’s discus. Running events include the men’s and women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, and the men’s and women’s 10,000-meter run.

“Year to year, we always set a mission statement of what we are collectively trying to accomplish,” Klaves said in the release. “This year, our mission was ‘One of Many’ and to be a group of high achievers where anyone, on any given day can win. We’re proud of this group and look forward to a great meet where they get to show the world all the work they’ve put in this year.”

