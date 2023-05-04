Senior Connect
Tow truck driver hit by car while working to tow vehicle from previous wreck

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A tow truck driver was hit by a car while attempting to tow a car from a previous wreck on Saturday, April 29, in Brunswick County.

The driver was reported outside of the truck when they were hit.

According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, the driver was hit at around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road.

The trooper said that he was unable to provide more information, as the investigation is ongoing.

WECT will update this story as more information becomes available.

