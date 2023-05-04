Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SHERIFF: Georgia man in Wallace Walmart standoff has escaped custody

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Georgia man facing multiple charges after a four-hour standoff at an Eastern Carolina Walmart has escaped custody at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

According to Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Kennedy, Jerry Flakes, Jr. of Georgia was in custody at ECU Health Duplin Hospital in Kenansville for a mental evaluation stemming from the Walmart standoff when he managed to escape the facility.

Flakes is wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks, and a gold chain.

Jerry Flakes, Jr.
Jerry Flakes, Jr.(Wallace police/WITN)

Flakes was in custody after police say he pointed a rifle at a truck driver on the loading dock of the Walmart in Wallace.

Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said they got a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday about an armed robber near the loading dock of the Walmart on Highway 41.

Police said the ordeal actually began Tuesday when Jerry Flakes, Jr. stole a vehicle in Georgia.

Video surveillance showed the man walking to the loading dock of the store from nearby woods, police said. Police said the man tried to get into a truck backed up to the loading dock and as the driver came outside to leave he encountered Flakes.

Officers said the Georgia man pointed a rifle at the driver and told him to get into the truck. The driver turned and ran away, throwing down his keys as he ran back into the store.

Police said Flakes took the keys and tried to drive away in the truck. But that’s when police arrived, and the start of what turned out to be a four-hour standoff.

With a special response team’s cover, negotiators tried to talk the man out of the truck, according to a news release. Police said Flakes repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him, or he would shoot himself.

Police said at one point the man pointed his rifle at officers who then fired five rounds. They said the man fell over in the seat of the truck. Officers then moved in and took Flakes into custody.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Over $4.5M to be paid to about 150,000 N.C. residents in TurboTax settlement
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer

Latest News

Elle Graham: Teen actress celebrating new movie and hit TV series ("1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast)
The UNCW track and field teams are headed to the CAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
UNCW track & field teams head to CAA championship meets
GLOW Academy students on college decision day, May 4, 2023
GLOW Academy students look to the future on college decision day
Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus