Sheriff’s Office: Another student found with gun at Ashley High, prompting shelter-in-place at three schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than two weeks, a gun was found in a student’s possession at Ashley High School.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, three schools went into a shelter-in-place Thursday afternoon after a gun was located at Ashley.

“We want to inform you that earlier today, all schools on the Veterans Park Campus, including Anderson Elementary, Murray Middle School, and Ashley High School, were placed in a shelter-in-place due to an incident involving a minor, which was promptly addressed by law enforcement,” the school system stated in communication sent to parents. “As the individual involved is under 18, certain details cannot be shared publicly in accordance with the law.

“However, we can confirm that a weapon was found on Ashley’s campus.”

Last month, an 18-year-old Ashley High student was arrested for having a gun on the school’s campus.

Here is the full update sent to parents this afternoon:

Good Afternoon Veterans Park Campus Families,

We want to inform you that earlier today, all schools on the Veterans Park Campus, including Anderson Elementary, Murray Middle School, and Ashley High School, were placed in a shelter-in-place due to an incident involving a minor, which was promptly addressed by law enforcement. As the individual involved is under 18, certain details cannot be shared publicly in accordance with the law. However, we can confirm that a weapon was found on Ashley’s campus.

The safety and security of our students and staff remains a top priority, and we are dedicated to maintaining a secure environment. Your cooperation is vital in keeping our campus a safe and welcoming place for all.

Today’s dismissal will proceed as planned, but please expect delays due to an increased number of parents picking up their children. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

We also encourage everyone to use the “Say Something” app provided by Sandy Hook Promise to submit anonymous tips on safety-related issues. More information can be found on the NHCS website, and you can download the app at https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/say-something-tips/.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.