Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s Office: Another student found with gun at Ashley High, prompting shelter-in-place at three schools

Ashley High School
Ashley High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than two weeks, a gun was found in a student’s possession at Ashley High School.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, three schools went into a shelter-in-place Thursday afternoon after a gun was located at Ashley.

“We want to inform you that earlier today, all schools on the Veterans Park Campus, including Anderson Elementary, Murray Middle School, and Ashley High School, were placed in a shelter-in-place due to an incident involving a minor, which was promptly addressed by law enforcement,” the school system stated in communication sent to parents. “As the individual involved is under 18, certain details cannot be shared publicly in accordance with the law.

“However, we can confirm that a weapon was found on Ashley’s campus.”

Last month, an 18-year-old Ashley High student was arrested for having a gun on the school’s campus.

Here is the full update sent to parents this afternoon:

Good Afternoon Veterans Park Campus Families,

We want to inform you that earlier today, all schools on the Veterans Park Campus, including Anderson Elementary, Murray Middle School, and Ashley High School, were placed in a shelter-in-place due to an incident involving a minor, which was promptly addressed by law enforcement. As the individual involved is under 18, certain details cannot be shared publicly in accordance with the law. However, we can confirm that a weapon was found on Ashley’s campus.

The safety and security of our students and staff remains a top priority, and we are dedicated to maintaining a secure environment. Your cooperation is vital in keeping our campus a safe and welcoming place for all.

Today’s dismissal will proceed as planned, but please expect delays due to an increased number of parents picking up their children. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

We also encourage everyone to use the “Say Something” app provided by Sandy Hook Promise to submit anonymous tips on safety-related issues. More information can be found on the NHCS website, and you can download the app at https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/say-something-tips/.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
UAS Training Flight Operation
First responders provided training in Wilmington police’s drone and rescue boat exercise

Latest News

Man in wheelchair struck and killed in North Topsail Beach
Artists chosen to create mural at Bijou Park; community invited to help paint it
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball prize sold in Wilmington expires soon, remains unclaimed
In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as...
Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival