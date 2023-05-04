Senior Connect
SBI says deaths of Fayetteville officer, wife was murder-suicide

Domingo-Tavarez-Rodriguez in a photo from Fayetteville police
Domingo-Tavarez-Rodriguez in a photo from Fayetteville police(WNCN)
By Joe Jurney
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A preliminary investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation has found that the deaths of a Fayetteville Police Department officer and his wife are the result of a murder-suicide.

A preliminary autopsy from a medical examiner’s office found that the officer, 53-year-old Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez, died from a single gunshot wound, and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo-Tavarez, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The couple was found at their home Friday evening after police made a wellness check when Tavarez-Rodriguez failed to show up for his shift at work, police previously said.

Police had initially said the deaths were a double homicide. Because an officer was involved, the SBI was brought in to lead the investigation.

There is no reason to believe anyone else was involved and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community or to law enforcement, the SBI said Wednesday in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

