Rewards offered to help find inmates who escaped Virginia jail

Two rewards are being offered to help find inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Multiple rewards are now being offered to help find the two inmates who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 to help find Alder Marin-Sotelo, who is charged with murdering a Wake County, North Carolina, deputy last year.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo early Sunday morning.

He left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who escaped 22 hours later.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see either suspect, call 911 immediately.

