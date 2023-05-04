Over $4.5M to be paid to about 150,000 N.C. residents in TurboTax settlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Thursday, May 4, that 150,074 North Carolina residents will receive their share of a $4,582,249 settlement with Intuit, the owner of TurboTax.

According to the release, eligible residents were “tricked into paying for free tax services by TurboTax.” Those eligible do not need to file a claim; the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting, will contact residents via email, with checks being delivered by mail this month.

“I’m pleased that more than 150,000 North Carolinians will get back the money they were tricked into paying when they filed their taxes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will hold accountable businesses when they deceive people to make money.”

In total, Intuit is to pay $141 million in the multistate settlement.

“Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program,” the announcement states. “The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.”

