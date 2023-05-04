Over 100 artists to be featured at Island Arts Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to the Island Arts Festival at Carolina Beach Lake Park set for Friday and Saturday, May 5-6.

Friday will feature evening exhibitions at the Community Life Center on 300 Harper Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m., according to the Island Arts Council. The night will highlight award-winning artists, Latin music, beer, and a wine testing and charcuterie board by Beth Bernstein.

“The festival’s theme, ‘I AM ART’ is being celebrated with demonstrations, hands-on activities and performances showing how art is around, within and upon us,” says Carey Jones, Island Council member and festival manager. “Festival goers are encouraged to participate in the ‘I Am Art’ theme by wearing creative headpieces or costumes.”

On Saturday, artist vendors will be set up outside at Carolina Beach Lake Park with fine arts and crafts, demonstrations, an interactive area for kids, performances and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include musical performances by the Many Everythings and OMNI Percussion Ensemble, cosplay costume design and construction, face painting and special effects makeup and demonstrations by Scarf It Up and Dye Smiling.

“This year’s festival marks the twelfth year of this interactive arts event that began as a gathering of a few local artists. It now hosts some of the region’s best fine art and fine crafts artists, street performers and culinary artists,” states an announcement from the Island Arts Council.

You can find the full schedule of events and vendor list on the Island Arts Council website.

