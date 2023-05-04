Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County staff begins training in new Emergency Operations Center

When it comes to hurricanes and other severe storms, nothing is more important than staying safe.
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to hurricanes and other severe storms, nothing is more important than staying safe. New Hanover County Assistant Emergency Operations Manager Anna McRay says the county’s new Emergency Operations Center will help the county better prepare for hurricane season.

“In this facility, it’s larger, we’re able to spread out a little bit more, we have a more meeting space where we can collaborate and coordinate sharing of resources which helps reduce costs with the response.”

McRay says the facility is the result of the county’s need to be more resilient to storms in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which tore through the Cape Fear region nearly five years ago.

“We were able to do a very thorough after-action report after Florence and found places where we could improve the resources that we had and the processes that we had in place,” McRay said. “This building is a result of that feedback from the community and from our county partners.”

While county staff get ready to guide the community through a storm, now is a good time to make sure you have what you need.

“Blue sky days [are] the time to plan. Don’t wait until the storm is about to make landfall. Don’t wait until the emergency is getting ready to happen. Go ahead and have that plan in place. Have a kit in place to be able to kind of get through the initial 72 hours. The first 72 are on you,” said McRay.

For information on the best evacuation routes in the area, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns

Latest News

GLOW Academy students on college decision day, May 4, 2023
GLOW Academy students look to the future on college decision day
Ashley High School
Law enforcement yet to locate student accused of bringing gun to Ashley High School campus
$1 million Powerball prize sold in Wilmington expires soon, remains unclaimed
GLOW Academy students look to the future on college decision day
New Hanover County staff begins training in new Emergency Operations Center