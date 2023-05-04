New Hanover County staff begins training in new Emergency Operations Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to hurricanes and other severe storms, nothing is more important than staying safe. New Hanover County Assistant Emergency Operations Manager Anna McRay says the county’s new Emergency Operations Center will help the county better prepare for hurricane season.

“In this facility, it’s larger, we’re able to spread out a little bit more, we have a more meeting space where we can collaborate and coordinate sharing of resources which helps reduce costs with the response.”

McRay says the facility is the result of the county’s need to be more resilient to storms in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which tore through the Cape Fear region nearly five years ago.

“We were able to do a very thorough after-action report after Florence and found places where we could improve the resources that we had and the processes that we had in place,” McRay said. “This building is a result of that feedback from the community and from our county partners.”

While county staff get ready to guide the community through a storm, now is a good time to make sure you have what you need.

“Blue sky days [are] the time to plan. Don’t wait until the storm is about to make landfall. Don’t wait until the emergency is getting ready to happen. Go ahead and have that plan in place. Have a kit in place to be able to kind of get through the initial 72 hours. The first 72 are on you,” said McRay.

For information on the best evacuation routes in the area, click here.

