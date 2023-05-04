Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Multiple fatalities’ under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, officials say

Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, Georgia, according to officials.
By WALB News Team and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, according to officials.

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast. There is another active scene at 6th Street Southwest that law enforcement is investigating.

Law enforcement officials told WALB there are two separate incidents that have fatalities, and currently, there is no confirmation of a connection between the two scenes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the incidents and the fatalities. At this time, GBI officials said investigations are still ongoing.

Moultrie is located in southwest Georgia, north of Tallahassee, Florida.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
UAS Training Flight Operation
First responders provided training in Wilmington police’s drone and rescue boat exercise

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Democrats pressure GOP on debt limit, spending cuts
In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as...
Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival
Jamie Terell Cotton (top left) Jamie Tyquan Powell (top right) and Cheryl Watson Demoss McKoy...
Weapons, cocaine seized during search in Elizabethtown