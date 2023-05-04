Senior Connect
Man in wheelchair struck and killed in North Topsail Beach

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A man in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed in an Eastern Carolina beach town.

North Topsail Beach police said the fatal accident happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 210 near the Surf City Campground.

Joshua Resseguie was on the north side of the highway when he was struck by a southbound pickup truck, according to police.

Police said the truck crossed the center line and hit the 39-year-old man.

Samuel Rayes, 35, of Jacksonville, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

Police said Resseguie’s dog, who was with him at the time, was not injured in the crash.

