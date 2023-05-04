Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local shops to give away free comics, gift bags and more for Free Comic Book Day

A shelf at Memory Lane Comics in Wilmington, North Carolina
A shelf at Memory Lane Comics in Wilmington, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Memory Lane Comics and Fanboy Comics will both host raffles, giveaways and more for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6.

Fanboy Comics will have over 25 free comics to choose from between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Titles include Star Trek, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic, Dawn of DC and more. The first 50 people in line at 10 a.m. will receive a gift bag including exclusive free comics, stickers, buttons and other merchandise.

There will also be $1,000 in door prizes and some of the store’s biggest specials of the year for a one-day-only sale. You can follow updates about Fanboy Comics on its Facebook page.

Memory Lane Comics will be giving away five free comics from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the main store and 6 p.m. at Memory Lane Part II. There will be over 40 comics to choose from, and more free comics will be available for people who visit both Memory Lane Comics and Part II across the street.

The stores will take over section a of Princess Street and rent out Bourgie Nights to make space for freebies and an artist alley with local creators. The stores will have all-day sales and raffles as well. You can keep up with Memory Lane Comics on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Armed robbery call leads to four-hour negotiation, shots fired at Wallace Walmart
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Jorge L. Figueroa
Popular UNCW professor dies after years with rare, incurable cancer
Andrey Luke Dennis
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns
UAS Training Flight Operation
First responders provided training in Wilmington police’s drone and rescue boat exercise

Latest News

In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as...
Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will hold a celebration commemorating Asian American...
Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host cultural celebration and community day
‘BE FAST’: Understanding the signs of a stroke could help save a life
On Saturday, May 6, the community is invited for an event featuring miniature horse petting,...
Wilmington food bank to hold community open house at new facility