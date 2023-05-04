Local shops to give away free comics, gift bags and more for Free Comic Book Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Memory Lane Comics and Fanboy Comics will both host raffles, giveaways and more for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6.

Fanboy Comics will have over 25 free comics to choose from between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Titles include Star Trek, Spider-Man, Star Wars High Republic, Dawn of DC and more. The first 50 people in line at 10 a.m. will receive a gift bag including exclusive free comics, stickers, buttons and other merchandise.

There will also be $1,000 in door prizes and some of the store’s biggest specials of the year for a one-day-only sale. You can follow updates about Fanboy Comics on its Facebook page.

Memory Lane Comics will be giving away five free comics from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the main store and 6 p.m. at Memory Lane Part II. There will be over 40 comics to choose from, and more free comics will be available for people who visit both Memory Lane Comics and Part II across the street.

The stores will take over section a of Princess Street and rent out Bourgie Nights to make space for freebies and an artist alley with local creators. The stores will have all-day sales and raffles as well. You can keep up with Memory Lane Comics on its Facebook page.

